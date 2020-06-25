Car crashes into crane near Gammon Road

MADISON, Wis. — Officials have responded to South Gammon Road and the Beltline after a car crashed into a crane Thursday evening.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 5:22 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a car and crane.

The Madison police and fire departments have responded to the scene.

Dispatchers were unable to confirm if anyone was hurt at this time.

