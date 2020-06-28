Car crash results in two OWI arrests, deputies say

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

TOWN OF PACIFIC, Wis. — Two drivers were arrested Saturday morning following a car crash in Columbia County.

According to a Columbia County dispatch, a call came in at 2:22 a.m. about a two vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 16 and Dunning Road in the Township of Pacific.

Officials said the caller informed the dispatch that one of the drivers left the scene on foot into a wooded area while deputies were enroute.

Once deputies arrived to the scene, a K9 search for the driver who left the scene began. The driver was located in the wooded area and was taken into custody without issue, the report said.

Joseph Gay, 59, of Madison, was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated sixth offense, felony bail jumping, operating left of center, hit-and-run and possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.

As deputies continued their investigation of the crash scene, they discovered that Gay was headed westbound on Highway 16 and crossed over the centerline. Gay struck another vehicle that was headed eastbound on Highway 16, deputies said.

Law enforcement officials identified James Wilkens, 28, of Beaver Dam as the operator of the second vehicle. Deputies said Wilkens had also consumed alcohol and was given a field sobriety tests.

Wilkens was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated first offense and was later released to a sober responsible party.

Divine Savior Emergency Medical Services also assisted at the scene.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments