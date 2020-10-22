Car collides with concrete embankment, driver arrested on suspicion of OWI

Maija Inveiss

ALBANY, Wis. — Zachary Schliem, 21, of Albany, was arrested on suspicion of operating while under the influence, 2nd offense, after a crash Wednesday at 2:37 a.m. in the 400 block of East Main Street.

A release said Schliem was driving westbound when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with a concrete embankment. He said he didn’t have injuries and wore his seatbelt.

The vehicle had moderate damage with no airbag deployment, the release said. The car was towed.

He was also arrested on suspicion of a Wisconsin Department of Corrections hold. The release said he was also cited for failure to maintain control of the vehicle, operate after revocation, failure to notify law enforcement of a crash and failure to install ignition interlock device.



