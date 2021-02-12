Car carrier slips on I-39 and tips, causing cars to scatter across interstate

Two northbound lanes of I-39 are closed after a car carrier slipped and tipped over because of the slick conditions late Thursday night.

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

State Patrol said it happened at 11:30 p.m. at mile marker 156 near Stoughton. Cars fell off of the car carrier and are currently blocking two of the three lanes.

No injuries have been reported.

