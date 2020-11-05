Car caravan blocks intersection of University Ave., Midvale Blvd.; Organizers push for all ballots to be counted

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A rally started around 5:30 p.m. near Hilldale Mall, closing down the intersection of University Avenue and Midvale Boulevard.

The rally is part of a series of demonstrations across the country Wednesday night demanding that all votes be counted following the presidential election.

Organizers said they came out to cause disruption in order to ensure their voices are heard.

