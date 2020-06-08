Captain Bill’s in Middleton to close permanently due to COVID-19 hardships

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The owners of Captain Bill’s in Middleton announced Monday that the restaurant will be closing permanently due to hardships caused by the coronavirus.

According to an update from Von Ruttenburg Ventures, the group that owns Captain Bill’s, the coronavirus caused many challenges. The group decided to limit their operations to the town of Westport in an effort to “make sure the company is sustainable for many years to come.”

“We thank you for your patronage over the past 27 years and we look forward to serving you at Mariner’s, Nautigal, or on a Betty Lou Cruise,” the owners said on Facebook.

The group’s other restaurants, Mariner’s and Nau-Ti-Gal are scheduled to open later this month.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments