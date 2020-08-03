Capsized boat launches 2 people into water, lake rescue team called to save stranded boater

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department’s Lake Rescue Team rescued a stranded swimmer early Sunday morning after a boat capsized and sank near the Tenney Park Lock and Dam.

According to Madison fire officials, two people were thrown from the boat shortly before 12:45 a.m. Sunday. One of the boaters was able to swim to shore and call 911, but the other was stuck in the water.

Rescue crews were able to find the stranded boater thanks to a flashlight he managed to hold onto. The boater flashed it at the rescue team to let them know where he was. Crews pulled the man to shore and paramedics evaluated him.

Both boaters were uninjured.

The boat could not be found.

