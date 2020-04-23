Capitol Square prepares for thousands to rally against Safer At Home extension Friday

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– Thousands of people are expected to gather at the Wisconsin State Capitol Friday to rally against the extension of the safer at home order, according to a Facebook event.

Governor Tony Evers was asked about the planned protest in a press conference Thursday. Evers said he supports the first amendment, but is advising participants to be cautious.

“I think it would be a mistake to make the decision to not comply or not use good judgement by keeping a safe distance from someone else,” Evers said.

It’s quiet now but tomorrow thousands of people are expected to rally against the extension of the safer at home order. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/FnCtl3hMXe — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) April 23, 2020



Evers added that disregarding social distancing could be detrimental to others.

“I don’t think you’ll see the Capitol Police out there or other officers out there with a yard stick, seeing if people are too close or too far away,” Evers said.

It’s unclear if those who show up could face punishment. A violation of the original safer at home order is punishable by up to 30 days in prison and/or a fine of up to $250.

“One of the declarations within the Capitol Police mission statement is to protect everyone’s civil liberties, which includes the freedom of speech and freedom to assemble,” Department of Administration Spokesperson Molly Vidal said in a statement. “It is also their mission to protect the health and welfare of the people of the people of the state of Wisconsin.”

The Old Fashioned will delay opening until 3 p.m. on Friday out of concern for safety.

“None of us around the square can afford to lose any more business,” General Manager Jennifer De Bolt. “It was a very tough call for us, but no amount of money is worth one of our employees or anyone getting sick.”

Earlier this week, an organizer posted on an event page that if the event was taken down from Facebook, to still expect people to show up on Friday.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments