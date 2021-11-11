Capitol rotunda holiday display to return this year with theme of ‘Hometown for the Holidays’

Tree to return this year after Evers decided against display last year amid pandemic

by Logan Reigstad

MADISON, Wis. — The annual festive holiday display in the Wisconsin State Capitol’s rotunda will return this year with a theme of “Hometown for the Holidays,” Gov. Tony Evers’ office said Wednesday.

Students from across the state are able to create handmade ornaments for the holiday tree based on the theme that show off off their hometown or neighborhood and what it means to them, Evers’ office said in a release.

“The past two years have challenged our state and our country more than we ever could have imagined, but Wisconsinites have displayed incredible resilience and we have worked together to face some of these challenges head-on,” Evers said. “When we were facing some of our toughest days, one thing remained the same—the grit and tenacity of us as people and the strength we find in community and the place we call home. Home means different things to all of us, and we hope this theme will help us celebrate the strength, diversity, and beauty of communities right here in Wisconsin.”

Ornaments need to be sent by November 19 to:

Emily Gorman

Wisconsin Department of Administration

Division of Facilities and Transportation Services

17 West Main Street, Suite 119

Madison, WI 53703

This year’s tree is a 32-foot balsam fir harvested from the Menominee Tribal Enterprise Forestry Center in Keshena and donated by the Menominee Nation.

Last year, Evers’ administration decided not to put up a tree in the rotunda because the Capitol building was closed to the public, but Republican lawmakers set up their own tree despite being denied a permit by the Department of Administration. It was later removed because of the lack of a permit and the lawmakers’ refusal to move it to an area where it could be displayed.

