Capitol reopens as legislature reconvenes for special session

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Capitol building will be open Monday morning from 8 a.m. until one hour after the end of the state Legislature’s special session.

Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Friday calling on the Legislature to meet to talk about changes to Tuesday’s spring election. While Evers has called for the election to be all-mail with absentee voting into late May. Republicans have said they won’t make the change.

On Saturday, the Legislature held a brief special session that came to a quick end with a gavel-in and gavel-out.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments