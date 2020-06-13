Capital High/Malcolm Shabazz’s virtual commencement ceremony

MADISON, Wis. — Just like most of our celebrations during the COVID-19 pandemic, the rite of passage for this year’s graduates will look a little different. Family, friends and classmates of graduates in the Madison Metropolitan School District can share the event by watching commencements on TV and online this month.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Capital High and Shabazz City High School will be having its virtual commencement broadcast on News 3 Now and streamed live on Channel3000.com.

The event will feature photos of graduating seniors and give students and their families the chance to hear from their peers, principals and keynote speakers. Madison Magazine is also creating a special edition to honor the graduating classes with stories, photos and tributes.

