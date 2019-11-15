Capital City Trail reopens after multiyear restorations, bridge replacement

Following restorations and a bridge replacement along the Capital City Trail between Fish Hatchery Road and Seminole Highway, the trail is reopening, according to a news release from Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

The restorations took place over multiple years to improve safety on the 10-mile trail.

“The Capital City Trail is one of the most popular locations to bike in Dane County, and we are committed to restoring the trail so it can continue to be enjoyed for many years to come,” Parisi said in the release.

Parisi’s 2020 budget includes $250,000 to go toward the next section of work on the trail, according to the release. Some $1.5 million has already been spent on it.

“By investing in our network of trails, we enhance our outdoor spaces and Dane County residents’ quality of life,” Parisi said in the release.

All restorations include pavement resurfacing, drainage improvements, ADA improvements and signage upgrades. These restorations are being done for the more than 125,000 people who use the trail each year.

