Capacity limited at state parks amid pandemic, WDNR recommends masks, social distancing, getting there early

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

If you’re planning on hitting state parks this weekend, plan on bringing masks and social distancing with you.

That’s the advice of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR said because of the virus it’s hard to say what the weekend will bring.

Lots of people out enjoying the weather and the early holiday at Devils Lake ☀️🏊‍♀️ @WISCTV_News3 #News3Now pic.twitter.com/IAZ81dvYw4 — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) July 3, 2020

People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, but with months in quarantine the agency thinks people will want to get out. They encourage mask wearing and social distancing.

“Be as mindful as possible to all the other people who may be sensitive to the coronavirus and to make sure you’re practicing good social distancing,” said Matt Koepke, a conservation warden with the department.

The department is limiting capacity based on how much parking is at each park.

They have closed shelters, but bathrooms depend on the park, Koepke said.

See the latest from the DNR on state parks here.

