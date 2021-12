Cap Times food editor discusses new book about Madison chefs

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Lindsay Christians, the food editor and arts writer for The Capital Times, joins Live at Four to talk about her new book “Madison Chefs: Stories of Food, Farms, and People.”

To learn more or to purchase a copy, click here.

