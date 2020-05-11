Carryout so they can carry on
Check out the 100+ Madison-area restaurants offering carryout options to support local businesses.
Canteen
$40 FAMILY MEAL
Feeds 4-5
Taco 12 Pack
Includes choice of two proteins, chips and salsa, sides of Mexican rice and refried black beans and the following taco fixings:
Queso fresco, romaine lettuce, onion, cilantro, crema and assorted salsas.
Choose from 4.5″ white corn tortillas, 4.” flour tortillas or half and half.
Protein choices:
Carnitas
Picadillo Ground Beef
Chicken Pastor
Barbacoa Beef Brisket
Fried Cauliflower
4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
608-285-5703
canteentaco.com
