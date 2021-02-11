Candidate for U.S. Senate puts up billboard attacking Sen. Ron Johnson

OSHKOSH, Wis. — A candidate hoping to take Sen. Ron Johnson’s seat in the U.S. Senate is putting up a billboard in Johnson’s hometown calling for him to resign.

Democrat Thomas Nelson, who is currently the Outagamie County Executive, tweeted a picture of the billboard going up in Oshkosh Thursday.

Ron Johnson is a traitor and everyone in Oshkosh and Northeast Wisconsin knows it. This billboard isn’t going anywhere. It’ll be waiting for you when you get home. @SenRonJohnson: Resign now or I will defeat you in 2022.https://t.co/BTCJfF6aKh pic.twitter.com/uHEKpzORWn — Thomas Nelson (@NelsonforWI) February 11, 2021

The billboard highlights the letters “R,” “O” and “N” in the word “treason.”

Johnson has been targeted by Democrats for his continued support of former President Donald Trump.

Nelson is one of four people who have already filed declarations of candidacy for Johnson’s seat in 2022, along with Democrat Gillian Battino, M.D. of Wausau, Independent Bradford Spencer of Milwaukee and Independent Aaron Frank of Oregon. U.S. Representative Mark Pocan of Madison has already said he will not run for the Senate seat, choosing instead to focus on his growing seniority in the House Appropriations committee.

The seat is expected to be heavily targeted by Democrats in 2022, as the party looks to gain a majority in the chamber.

Johnson himself has not said whether he’ll run for another six-year term in 2022. He has previously said he would not serve another term, but has more recently been non-committal when it comes to his future plans.

