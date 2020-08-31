Candidate draws criticism over meme about Wisconsin shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A Republican congressional nominee is facing criticism for a social media post, which he later deleted, of a meme that appeared to support a teenager charged with killing two people during protests in Wisconsin.

Barry Moore, the Republican nominee for the 2nd Congressional District, posted the memes Saturday including one showing Kyle Rittenhouse carrying a rifle.

Rittenhouse faces homicide charges in connection with the deaths of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The teen’s attorney maintains he acted in self-defense. Moore later deleted the post and apologized for its graphic nature.

