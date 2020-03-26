Cancel Friday night fish fry in Wisconsin? Yeah, right.

10 takeout fish fry options in the Madison area, because some traditions never die

Andrea Behling by Andrea Behling, Hannah Twietmeyer

Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar takeout fish fry (Photo by @foodiesandthefeasts)

Mint Mark takeout fish fry (Jodi Vander Molen, IG: @jvwords)

The Old Fashioned takeout fish fry, cheese curds and wine (Photo By Kayla Bridges, IG: @serial.foodie)

Quivey's Grove takeout fish fry (Photo By Kyle Cobus)

Hooterville Inn takeout fish fry (Photo by Midwest Munchers, @midwestmunchers)



The Laurel Tavern takeout fish fry (Photo By Kaitlyn Genthe)

Mint Mark takeout fish fry (Photo By Leah Linscheid, IG: @leahlinscheid)













Things are looking a little differently lately. Businesses are either temporarily closed or adjusting to stay afloat, schools are empty and plans are canceled. In the state of uncertainty and change that the world is experiencing in our attempt to contain COVID-19, small elements that remind us of life before this can be extremely comforting. One thing we’re sure of — Friday night fish fry is not canceled. You can still enjoy selections of seafood and sides made by many of your favorite Friday night haunts, just in the comfort of your own home instead of at the supper club.

“To be honest, sitting in bed eating Friday night fish fry while watching murder mystery documentaries might actually be my new favorite activity,” says Jordan Durst, who co-manages the food blog and Instagram account, @midwestmunchers.

While dine-in services are currently banned, many restaurants continue to offer the food we love through takeout and delivery. Below, you’ll find a list of a few local restaurants that are serving up the tradition that has brought Wisconsin together for decades, and will continue to fill our hearts with comfort and our stomachs with beer-battered cod.

Quivey’s Grove

The next few Friday nights will look a lot different at Quivey’s Grove, which usually hosts a packed house for Friday night fish fry. Rest assured that you’ll still be able to enjoy Quivey’s fish fry at home this Friday by ordering takeout — we’ll just have to wait to enjoy the Quivey’s experience for a while. As of now, Quivey’s is offering 15% off of online orders using the code ONLINE. Order beer-battered cod, baked cod, whitefish or a fish combo. Sides include Parmesan potatoes or french fries, slaw and sourdough bread. “The line was long, as I don’t think Quivey’s was expecting the support,” Kyle Cobus says about ordering Friday night fish fry on March 20. “Some people were getting impatient, but it was absolutely worth it and a much needed bit of comfort right now.” 608-273-4900, Click here to order online

Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar

Kelli and Anthony of @foodiesandthefeasts on Instagram were itching for a Friday night fish fry after their first week of quarantine. They picked up Avenue Club and the Bubble Up Bar’s beer-battered Atlantic cod fish fry curbside, and they were not disappointed – with the food or the pickup process. Avenue’s fish fry is served with creamy coleslaw, rye bread, tatar sauce, lemon and your choice of either chips, baked potato or fries. Kelli says they were told their order would be ready in 15 minutes and the restaurant asked them to call when they arrived. Kelli says they were pleased with the portion sizes and highly impressed with the quality of the meal and the pickup. “We knew we wanted to support the hospitality industry and those affected by recent closures, and also enjoy some favorites dishes and flavors of local establishments,” Kelli says. 608-257-6877, Click here to order online

The Old Fashioned

“Picked up, and totally worth the wait,” says Kayla Bridges, who ordered Friday night fish fry, cheese curds and wine to-go from The Old Fashioned on March 20. “The food was fantastic.” Like many of the restaurants in Madison that are adapting to temporary dine-in closures, The Old Fashioned is offering curbside pickup and EatStreet delivery from its menu, including the Friday (and Wednesday) night fish fry. The delicious and authentically-Wisconsin standard that The Old Fashioned is so well-known for is ever present in the weekly fish fries: lightly-battered perch on Wednesday or a choice of perch, cod or walleye on Friday, all served with poppyseed coleslaw, matchstick fries, house-made lemon caper tartar sauce and rye bread. The only things that compete as Wisconsin food staples are cheese curds and brats, which you will of course find on The Old Fashioned’s menu as well. 608-310-4545, theoldfashioned.com

Mint Mark

“Their fish held up, the breading was just right,” says Jodi Vander Molen, who picked up her Mint Mark fish fry around 4 p.m. on March 20. “Nothing soggy, it plated up so nicely.” Vander Molen also ordered a canned Old-Fashioned to her Mint Mark order — the Old-Fashioneds were donated last week by Plain Spoke Cocktails, and all proceeds from the canned cocktail sales go toward Mint Mark’s workers’ fund. A fish fry to-go from Mint Mark includes Hamm’s-battered bluegill, tartar sauce, coleslaw, rye bread and a choice of potato. Pick up the phone to place your order, or order online, where, with the click of a button, you can easily donate funds for the hourly service employees that help maintain the Mint Mark experience. 608-285-5096, Click here to order online

Hooterville Inn

Jordan Durst hesitated to share her fish fry experience at Hooterville Inn in Blue Mounds because she’s worried word will get out about this great small-town spot. “We’ve been going there for years for their phenomenal bar burgers and Friday night fish fry,” says Durst, who ordered takeout from Hooterville on March 20. “Even with the change in having to make all orders to-go, they still came through with the same amazing quality we’re used to.” Aside from burgers and sandwiches, Hooterville Inn has a pretty popular Friday fish fry, and takeout during lunch and dinner hours includes one, two or three pieces of deep-fried cod, french fries and choice of coleslaw and cottage cheese. The current situation has limited the dining experience to takeout only for the time being, but a meal from Hooterville Inn is the same as always and promises to satisfy fish fry fanatics who are as dedicated to this Wisconsin tradition as we are. 608-437-5444, hootervilleinnwi.com

The Laurel Tavern

“My husband and I had this delicious fish fry carry out from Laurel Tavern last night!” says Kaitlyn Gethe about her takeout meal last Friday, March 20. Located on Monroe Street, The Laurel Tavern is a friendly neighborhood joint that offers classic burgers, Saturday night prime rib, local brews and, yes, Friday night fish fry. While the Friday night guests are accustomed to looks something like a crowded bar with a Packers schedule on the wall, getting cozy at home with a box of walleye pike or fried or baked cod and the usual works doesn’t sound all that bad. Currently, you can call in your order and pick up your meal at The Laurel Tavern on Monroe Street. Takeout is available Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. 608-233-1043, thelaureltavern.com



Tipsy Cow

Cooking can be complicated, but takeout is not. Tipsy Cow wants to help make your Friday dinner simple, tasty and comforting. Tipsy Cow Sun Prairie is offering curbside pickup this Friday for fish fry only. This means a menu of cod, walleye or lake perch, fries, Clasen’s rye bread and slaw. Preorder your fish fry online or call it in. If you’re looking to purchase a gift card for yourself or a friend, Tipsy Cow and Lombardino’s Restaurant (owned by the same folks) are currently donating 50% of all gift card proceeds to the Dane County COVID-19 Emergency and Recovery Fund. 608-318-0232, Click here to order online

Toby’s Supper Club

A Friday night at a place like Toby’s Supper Club is a familiar experience for many Wisconsin natives. While we aren’t able to dine and sip Old-Fashioneds in the dimly lit supper club venue at this time, Toby’s is still offering the fish fry that locals know and love. Last week, carry out from Toby’s Supper Club was so popular that by Friday, the restaurant was out of catfish and lake perch. However, Toby’s is restocked and ready for carryout orders starting at 4 p.m. this Friday. Fish fry specials offer a choice of deep fried walleye, bluegill, catfish or broiled or fried cod, served with a choice of baked potato, hash browns or fries, and either coleslaw, cottage cheese, soup or salad. 608-222-6913, tobyssupperclub.com

Oakcrest Tavern

Is there anything better than Friday night fish fry? At Oakcrest Tavern, yes, there is — fish fry dinners on Wednesday, too. During this time, Oakcrest will continue to offer its fish fry dinners two days a week in a carryout-only format. There’s something to fill the stomach of every family member, and customers can choose from a fresh lake perch dinner, a hungry perch dinner, a cod dinner or simply baked cod, with kids options available as well. Each option is served with a fresh salad and choice of french fries, potato salad, coleslaw or baked potato. Online ordering through DoorDash is in the works, but for now give Oakcrest Tavern a call to place your order for “no-contact” pickup. And if you can’t get through to the main phone number or keep getting the busy tone, try 608-233-1081 — that’s Oakcrest’s fish fry-only takeout order phone number. 608-233-1243, Click here for updates

Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club

Friday night fish fry wouldn’t be the same without seafood from Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. this Friday, Kavanaugh’s is offering takeout on all of its fish fry options. This includes ocean perch, Icelandic cod, and deep fried or broiled shrimp with sides of fries or potato variations, coleslaw and bread. Right now, Kavanaugh’s is also adding a bottle of wine with takeout meals for $10, with Beringer cabernet as just one option. Kavanaugh’s is offering carryout and curbside delivery at this time, with online ordering coming soon. Call about 20 to 30 minutes before pickup to place your order, or earlier if you’re in a time crunch during peak dinner time. 608-249-0193, kavanaughsesquire.club

