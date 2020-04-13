Camp Randall to get handrails this summer

MADISON, Wis. — Handrails are coming to Camp Randall this year, university officials said Monday.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Athletics department said in a news release that it has been approved to install handrails inside the stadium. The installation will take place before the start of the 2020 football season.

“I am very happy that we are going to be able to accommodate so many of our fans by adding handrails inside the stadium,” Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said in a statement. “We are constantly trying to add amenities to the stadium and this is one that will positively affect a lot of people.”

The railings will be installed over the summer, officials said. The south end zone will have new handrails installed as part of its upcoming renovation.

