Camp Randall Stadium’s south end zone renovation project being put on hold

MADISON, Wis. — The renovation of the south end zone seating area inside Camp Randall Stadium is being put on a temporary hold, a release said.

The project was originally set to start at the end end of the 2020 football season and open for the start of the 2021 season. But it is likely to start in 2021 with a target opening for the 2022 season.

“We are obviously operating in a time of great uncertainty,” said UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez. “Given our construction timeline and the timing around when decisions had to be made, we felt it was best to be prudent and delay the project for a bit. I have been thrilled with how strong sales have been thus far and I want to thank those who have already committed to purchasing seating in the new south end zone, leading to over 75 percent of loge box inventory being committed to date.”

The renovation will have enhanced seating options, which include loge boxes and club seats, access to hospitality clubs, climate-controlled amenities and expanded food and beverage offerings.

The renovation project at the Kohl Center is on a different timeline and is not being delayed at this point, the release said.

