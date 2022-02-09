Camp Randall south end renovation well underway, set to wrap up by football season

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Construction is well underway on the renovation of Camp Randall’s south end zone, University of Wisconsin-Madison officials said Wednesday.

The project will feature new premium seating and hospitality clubs at the historic stadium.

Courtesy of the UW Athletics

Camp Randall construction on Feb. 9, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

Camp Randall construction on Feb. 9, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

Camp Randall construction on Feb. 9, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

Camp Randall construction on Feb. 9, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.



Camp Randall construction on Feb. 9, 2022. WISC-TV/Channel3000.











The main structure should be up by May with workers currently focused on brick-laying.

RELATED: A closer look at how Camp Randall can literally Jump Around

Years ago, fans were surveyed about what they wanted to see at the stadium. One common response was an outdoor premium area, which the renovation will provide.

“We have limited outdoor premium spaces in Camp Randall, and this is really going to solve that problem,” Jason King, a senior associate athletic director for capital projects and operations, said. “It’s going to allow our fans to be able to have a premium experience while still being in the bowl and being part of the excitement that makes Camp Randall so special.”

Work began in November; the university previously said the project would cost $77.6 million. Construction is set to wrap up before the fall football season.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.