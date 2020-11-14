Cameron Joseph Rapacz

Cameron Joseph Rapacz, age 70, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on April 1, 1950, in Grand Forks, N.D.

Cameron is survived by his mother, Adeline Klitzke; sister, Sandra (Edward) Podach; brothers, James (Michelle) Rapacz, Michael (Diane) Klitzke and Mel (Gloria) Klitzke; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Rapacz; brothers, Mark and Dallas Rapacz; and stepfather, Melvin Klitzke.

Private family services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.