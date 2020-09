Prep Mania Week 1

Cambridge 45, Pardeeville 24

Conference Crown 4-Peat?

Cambridge is off to a good start. @RyanLund72 and company go into Pardeeville and leave with a 45-24 win. #wisfb

(Trey Colts 👀👀) pic.twitter.com/lAzS9TlQs8

— Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) September 26, 2020