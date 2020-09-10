Cambridge planning to make history

Zach Hanley
Posted:
Updated:
by Zach Hanley

 

Cambridge, Wis. – After winning 26 games in 3 seasons and 3 straight conference titles, the Cambridge football team enters the 2020 season hoping to make history.

Just once before have the Blue Jays won 4 straight conference titles and this year Mike Klingbeil’s squad plans to do it again.