Cambridge man extricated from car, receives citations after Deerfield crash

TOWN OF DEERFIELD, Wis. — A Cambridge man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to a news release, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on Highway 12 at Clear View Road in the Town of Deerfield around 1 p.m.

The release said a grain hauler and delivery truck were both stopped at a temporary stop light used for highway construction when a VW Jetta driven my Michael Mount, 48, of Cambridge, failed to stop or slow down for the stopper traffic and drove into the back of the truck. Officials said Mount’s car was wedged underneath and caused the truck to crash into the back of the grain hauler.

Crews work for nearly half an hour to extricate Mount from the car, according to the release. He was taken to UW Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He also received citations for operating after suspension and inattentive driving.

The drivers of both trucks were treated at the scene and released.

The highway was closed to traffic for about an hour and a half while emergency responders worked on the scene and cleared the road of debris.



