Cambridge fire department assistant chief dies, FD says

by Stephen Cohn

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — The Cambridge Fire Department announced Saturday afternoon the death of its second assistant chief.

According to a Facebook post, Randy North joined the volunteer department in 1998 and had been an officer for many of those years.

The post said North was also a former driver for the Cambridge Area Emergency Medical Service.

He also worked for the School District of Cambridge for many years, which “made him an invaluable resource on incidents and trainings at our schools,” the department said.

“You will be missed tremendously, Randy. We will take it from here,” the post said.

A cause of death was not provided.

Arrangements are pending and officials said they will be announced when they become available.

