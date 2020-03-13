Cambria-Friesland schools closed Friday

CAMBRIA, Wis. — The Cambria-Friesland School District will be closed Friday, according to information posted on the district’s website and Facebook page.

The district says school is canceled for all schools in the district and all after-school activities are canceled due to cold and flu season.

The school’s fitness center will remain open to the public.

