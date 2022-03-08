Call for Action: What to do if you’re the victim of a scam

by Leah Linscheid

MADISON, Wis. — We are continuing our Call for Action to help protect your retirement savings from scammers – but what if you’ve already fallen victim?

Our Call for Action volunteers come from a host of different backgrounds, from healthcare and education to finance and communications. Terry is one of our newer members, coming to the team with more than 20 years of experience working as a regulator and lawyer for security firms.

Earlier this week, he taught us some key ways to avoid falling for scams that could empty your retirement savings. Now we’re asking – what if that money was already taken?

Here are Terry’s three suggestions for what to do next.

Contact all your financial institutions and let them know what happened. This includes credit reporting agencies – tell them some transactions are unauthorized and shouldn’t lower your credit score. Call law enforcement. That means more than just your local police department – get ahold of local agencies like the Department of Consumer Protection, and federal ones like the Federal Trade Commission. Upgrade your computer security. Download security software to scan your computer – and, stop us if you’ve heard this one before – change your password.

Terry’s last bit of advice – don’t feel embarrassed that this happened to you. Tell your family and friends so they know this scam is out there, and help educate others to take these steps, too.

Were you a victim of a scam, or do you have a consumer story to tell? Contact our Call for Action volunteers at channel3000.com/callforaction.

