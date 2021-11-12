Call for Action: Could Wisconsin see $4 gas?

MADISON, Wis. — Is it possible we might see $4 gas?

It’s a question the nation’s energy secretary answered by saying, “we certainly hope not.”

Call for Action looked into the issue nationwide and in Wisconsin.

Across the country, the U.S. Energy Information Administration says gas prices are at their highest monthly average since September of 2014. Right now, California is already seeing $4 a gallon – and if more states join it, the national average could be dragged up to that price point. That doesn’t mean Wisconsin will see that increase, though.

“Here in Wisconsin, especially here in Madison, we’re seeing prices at about $3.10 for an average,” said Nick Jarmusz with AAA. “That’s been pretty stable for the last 3 weeks, it’s about 30 cents below the national average, and it’s the lowest in the Midwest – so it’d be unlikely even if the national average went above $4 a gallon… that we here in Wisconsin would see prices get that high.”

As of Friday morning, Wisconsin’s latest statewide average hovered at $3.14 a gallon. That number has risen significantly since the days of $.99 gas early on in the pandemic; Jarmusz attributed that to the fact that a drop in 2020 supply had not yet caught up with the increase in 2021 demand. Jarmusz predicted, though, that as usage leveled out this fall and winter, prices would also stabilize.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has a similar forecast. It predicts prices nationwide will continue to increase into November before ultimately starting to fall in December.

Call for Action is helping you save the next time you fill up with a list of cost-savings programs in your area.