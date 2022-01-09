Cab driver allegedly robbed at gunpoint, police searching for suspects

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a cab driver at gunpoint.

Police said the driver picked up the men just after 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

While driving, one of the suspects in the back seat allegedly put a gun to the back of the driver and demanded he take them to the area near Thackeray Road.

Once they arrived in the 1700 block of Thackeray Road, one of the suspects allegedly demanded the driver hand over his money and cell phone.

The driver cooperated, and the suspects reportedly left the car and ran away. The driver was uninjured.

Police and a K9 unit attempted to track the two men but were unsuccessful. No further information has been released.

