Buzzed into fall with the Bruce Company

Site staff by Site staff

Pumpkins, corn stalks and scarecrows – oh my! The Bruce Company has everything you need to spruce up your fall décor. Stop by to pick up your favorite fall decorations and a take home craft kit for the kids.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.