Buzzed Into Boston’s Pizza

Pizza, craft beer, sports, and family … what more could you ask for? Family owned and operated Boston’s Pizza has touchless drink and food menus, sanitizing stations, and an open air outdoor patio, so that you can enjoy the awesome atmosphere while remaining safe!

