Butler Police Department looking for suspect in multiple retail thefts

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss















BUTLER, Wis. — Village of Butler Police Department is looking for an individual who attempted to pass counterfeit money and stole several items, a release said.

According to the release, the individual took several candy items after hiding them in a backpack in the restroom of a Kwik Trip on 12501 W. Arden Place Saturday night. The individual left in a waiting Dodge Challenger or Charge.

On Sunday night, the individual tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill. After he was confronted, he took cigarettes and scratch off lottery tickets. He left in a waiting silver Kia Soul with damage on the passenger’s rear door.

Police described the individual as a black man, approximately 5 feet 8 inches and is around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black cloth mask, a Green Bay Packers baseball hat, blue latex gloves, shorts and white shoes. In one of the incidents he wore a green Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers No. 12 jersey.

The release said the man goes by “Kaleaf” or “The Candy Man.” He reportedly sells candy in the Milwaukee area.



