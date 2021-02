Butler leads Black Hawk back to the state tournament

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

High School Girls Basketball

#1 Black Hawk 55, #3 Albany 39

75 straight and counting…@bailey_butler23 scores 20 to lead @GirlsHawk back to their home away from home. #wisgb (Black Hawk 55, Albany 39) pic.twitter.com/83GoTkWwpo — Zach Hanley (@ZachHanley2) February 21, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.