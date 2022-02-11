Butler elected to NFL Hall of Fame

CANTON, Ohio — Former Green Bay Packers safety LeRoy Butler has been named to the NFL Hall of Fame.

Butler played for 12 seasons in Green Bay between 1990 and 2001.

He recorded 38 career interceptions, 20.5 career sacks while also being a four-time first-team All-Pro. He was also on the Super Bowl XXXI team.

– 38 career INTs

– 20½ career sacks

– 4x first-team All-Pro

– 1990s All-Decade Team

– Super Bowl XXXI champion

– Inventor of the Lambeau Leap A Hall of Fame career for @leap36!#GoPackGo | #PFHOF22 pic.twitter.com/ipCjVYe3Cp — Green Bay Packers (@packers) February 11, 2022

In a video posted on Twitter Thursday night, Butler thanked his former teammates.

Packers president and general manager Mark Murphy congratulated Butler on the award.

“On behalf of the entire Green Bay Packers organization, I want to congratulate LeRoy on his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is an honor that he earned through his hard work, leadership and outstanding play,” Murphy said in a statement. “I’m so happy for LeRoy and his family. He was a versatile player and key part of the teams that helped return the Packers to championship level football.”

Butler becomes the 28th Packer to be honored in Canton.

Also in the 2022 Hall of Fame class are tackle Tony Boselli, wide receiver Cliff Branch, official Art McNally, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour, coach Dick Vermeil and defensive tackle/defensive end Bryant Young.

