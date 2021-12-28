Butch Vig, Charlie Berens to participate in epilepsy research fundraiser in Madison

by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Two famous Wisconsin entertainers will be performing at a benefit concert next month for a non-profit group that raises money for epilepsy research.

Both legendary Madison musician Butch Vig and comedian Charlie Berens, known for the “Manitowoc Minute,” will take part in the event for Joey’s Song. Joey Gomoll was a four-year-0ld boy who died a few weeks before turning five.

“We never know exactly what’s going to happen in a Joey’s Song, but I think that’s why we keep coming back because the surprises are really fun,” Vig said.

The show will be held at 7 p.m. January 8 at the Sylvee.

Organizers hope to raise $250,000 from the event, with money going to pediatric and rare epilepsy research, two areas that are under-represented in the fight against the disease.

To learn more, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.