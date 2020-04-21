Business owner charged with theft over $360,000, other crimes

MADISON, Wis. — A local business owner has been charged with theft of sales tax after he underreported his business’ sales tax and failed to pay the tax that he reported.

David W. Henry, the owner of Dave’s Auto Service, had sales of more than $7.8 million from Jan. 1, 2004 to Feb. 28, 2018, but he only reported just over $2.6 million during that same time, according to a news release.

During that time, Henry and associated entities failed to report more than $5.2 million in taxable sales. Department of Revenue officials said that Henry not only failed to pay the tax he reported, but he also under reported the amount of sales tax he owed. Officials said Henry collected $424,020 in sales tax, but he only paid $63,270 worth of tax payments.

Henry was charged with felony theft of sales tax over $100,000, operating as a seller without a permit or after a seller’s permit ahs been revoked, three counts of failure to file income tax returns and possession of a firearm by a felon.

DOR officials said Henry’s seller’s permit was revoked in 2016 after he failed to file returns and pay the proper sales and income tax. Henry reportedly tried to hide his actions by using out-of-state shell companies, according to the release.

Henry has not filed a corporate return for any of the corporate entities that he has used to operate Dave’s Auto Service.

During an investigation conducted by the DOR’s Office of Criminal Investigation, officials discovered a handgun in Henry’s possession while executing a search warrant. Henry was not allowed to have a firearm due to previous felony convictions.

If convicted, Henry could be fined more than $80,000, imprisoned for more than 22 years, or both ,according to the DOR.

