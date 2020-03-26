Busch Light offering three-month supply of beer for those who adopt, foster animal

The people behind the adopt a dog get a beer campaign are trying to bring some hope to our furry friends who need us right now.

MADISON, Wis. — When things get bad, people get better. The people behind the adopt a dog get a beer campaign are trying to bring some hope to our furry friends who need us right now.

With animal and rescue shelters shut down due to COVID-19, adoption rates and plummeted. In an effort to help get these animals into homes, Busch beer announced its “Foster a Dog, Get Busch” campaign.

The campaign is a partnership between Busch and Midwest Animal Rescue & Services (MARS). From now through April 22, Busch is offering anyone who fosters or adopts a dog through MARS a fresh, three-month supply of Busch beer.

Busch is also contributing $25,000 to MARS.

To fill out an application, click here and mark Busch in the referral. Learn more about the program here.

