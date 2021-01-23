Bus heading to Grand Canyon rolls over; 1 dead, 2 critical

Associated Press by Associated Press

HOGP This photo provided by the Mohave County Sheriff's Office shows a Las Vegas-based tour that rolled over in northwestern Arizona on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. One person died, and two were critically injured. The cause of the rollover is under investigation.

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a Las Vegas-based tour bus headed to the Grand Canyon rolled over in northwestern Arizona.

A Mohave County sheriff’s spokeswoman says one person was killed Friday and two others were critically injured.

The cause of the wreck isn’t known yet. But a fire official who responded said passengers reported that the driver was going too fast and lost control on the busy road.

There were 48 people on board, most of whom were treated for minor injuries.

The bus was headed to the Grand Canyon’s west rim, which is outside the boundaries of the national park on the Hualapai reservation.

