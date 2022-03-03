‘Burpees for Bucks’ raising money for youth sports

MADISON, Wis. — A number of fitness centers around Dane County are raising money to help kids play sports.

The fundraiser is called Burpees for Bucks and is named after the full-body exercises used in strength training.

For every dollar donated, trainers will do one burpee. All of the donations will benefit youth grants awarded by the Madison Area Sports Commission.

Participating gyms include Pinnacle Health and Fitness, Peter Kraus Fitness and Orange Shoe Personal Fitness.

“These programs are not only about just the physical health but the mental health of these kids and it really sets them up for lifelong health and wellness,” Lauren Birkel, who owns Orange Shoe, said.

The gyms hope to raise more than $10,000 between March 7 and March 13. To donate, click here.

