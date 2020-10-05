Burn Boot Camp now open, Shake Shack to follow at Hilldale

MADISON, Wis. – Despite a pandemic, a national recession, and a world that seems upside-down, businesses in Madison are still trying to make it work headed into the winter months.

Burn Boot Camp is one of them. They’re opening up a new location at Hilldale Shopping Center Monday, while working to keep their clients safe inside their gyms. This is their first gym in the city of Madison.

We got a look at their new space right below Metcalf’s. This location was originally supposed to open earlier this year, but they delayed the start due to the Coronavirus.

Burn Greater Madison owner Tina Schumaker says there are Covid protocols in place.

“Something that’s going to be different is that we will not be moving around the room; no stations or intervals, anything like that,” Schumaker explained. “People will be staying in their box for the workout and no equipment will be shared.”

Masks are required. Burn Boot Camp also has an electrostatic sprayer which allows them to sanitize everything in the gym in between workouts.

Burn’s Hilldale location is just one of a handful of locations across the Madison area.

Two other businesses are opening this month at Hilldale. Shake Shack is set to open its doors after Covid delayed their start date, as well. Glitter Workshop, a DIY crafting shop, opened last week in the former Paddywax location.