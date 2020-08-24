Burlington man arrested for OWI with passenger under 16 years old in vehicle

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — After a traffic stop Sunday at 4:03 p.m., Andrew Zimdars, 40, of Burlington, was arrested on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

The release said an Iowa County deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road YZ in Dodgeville. There was a passenger under 16 years old in the vehicle.

Zimdars was taken to the Iowa County Jail where he was booked and released after posting bond.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.