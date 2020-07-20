Burglars stole purses, wallets, car keys from occupied home on Timberwood Drive

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Burglars stole purses, wallets, car keys and garage door openers from an occupied home on Timberwood Drive around 6:20 a.m. Sunday after a family member did not close the overhead garage door.

According to an incident report, a homeowner told police a family member left for work around 6:15 a.m. and did not close the overhead door. About five minutes later, the homeowner heard rustling noises in the kitchen and saw a burglar in the home.

Video from a neighboring home shows four young men going toward the victim’s home on food after getting out of a dark-colored SUV, police said. The SUV might be a Honda CRV. A 2018 red Honda CRV was stolen earlier Sunday morning from a Fitchburg address.

