Burglars steal dozens of cartons of cigarettes, boxes of cigars from gas station

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Smash-and-grab burglars took dozens of cartons of cigarettes and multiple boxes of cigars early Thursday morning at 3:53 a.m. from a BP gas station on Commercial Avenue.

According to a police incident report, video surveillance shoed two people entering the store. The front door glass was shattered by an unknown object.

Officers responded to an alarm coming from the gas station around 4 a.m.



