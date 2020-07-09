Burglars steal wallet, luxury car from Lincoln Street home, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A group of burglars stole multiple items, including a luxury car, from a Lincoln Street home Thursday morning.

According to an incident report from the Madison Police Department, the burglars entered the home through an open garage door.

They reportedly took a wallet and car keys before driving off in a black 2017 Audi A4.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments