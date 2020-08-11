Burglars steal electronics from home through unlocked door, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police said burglars appeared to enter a Gilbert Road home around 7 a.m. Saturday through an unlocked door.
A release said when the homeowners woke up electronics were missing and the front door was left wide open. Police believe the burglars left through the open door.
A K-9 was brought to the home, but did not find any suspects.
