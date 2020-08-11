Burglars steal electronics from home through unlocked door, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police said burglars appeared to enter a Gilbert Road home around 7 a.m. Saturday through an unlocked door.

A release said when the homeowners woke up electronics were missing and the front door was left wide open. Police believe the burglars left through the open door.

A K-9 was brought to the home, but did not find any suspects.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments