Burglars steal electronics, BMW from Council Crest home, residents say they forgot to close garage door

MADISON, Wis. — Burglars stole electronics, a purse and a BMW from a Council Crest residence early Friday morning, according to an incident report from the Madison Police Department.

A neighbor reportedly saw two or three young men take off in the stolen car. The witness called 911 shortly before 4:15 a.m.

The homeowners told police they believe they accidentally left the garage door open, which gave the burglars access to the home.

