Burglars steal change machine from Madison laundromat, police say

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Police are searching for the burglars who broke into a Madison laundromat overnight and stole a change machine.

An incident report said the burglary happened inside Schenk’s Corners Coin-Operated Laundromat on 2004 Winnebago St. at 12:30 a.m.

The intruders pried a door open to get into the building and took the machine from a wall, officials said.

Madison police are reviewing surveillance footage in hopes of identifying those who were involved.

