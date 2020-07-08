Burglars steal car, multiple air soft guns from Carberry Street home, police say

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A group of burglars broke into a Carberry Street home early Wednesday morning and stole several air soft guns and a vehicle that was parked in the driveway, according to an incident report from the Madison Police Department.

Police said the burglars broke into the home around 4:10 a.m. Wednesday. They stole three air soft rifles and an air soft handgun. While inside the residence, the burglars took the keys to an orange Hyundai Santa Fe that was parked outside.

Neighbors told police they saw a dark-colored sedan coming into the area with multiple young people getting out and checking doors.

A homeowner on Vidon Drive told police someone had also searched through his car.

