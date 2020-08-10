Burglars looking for power tools recently hit two local businesses, police say

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Burglars, who are looking for power tools recently hit two local businesses.

The first instance happened Saturday at 11:30 p.m. at Jensen Equipment on South Stoughton Road, an incident report said. Door glass was broken and merchandise worth several thousand dollars was stolen.



Early Monday morning, officers went to Brunsell Lumber and Millwork on West Beltline Highway after intruders gained entry by breaking a window. The owners are still taking inventory, so the number of power tools taken is unknown.



Police do not know if the crimes are linked, but the Burglary Crimes Unit is looking at the possibility.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments